Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.75 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $197.75 million and approximately $25.75 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00011345 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.95 or 0.07276837 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00032152 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00066562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00059121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,478,311 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

