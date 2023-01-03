Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Hits $8.79 on Exchanges

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $87.93 million and $931.38 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for $8.79 or 0.00052810 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.8121241 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,897.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

