QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $40.36 million and $3.38 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00464221 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000189 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.88 or 0.02251484 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.50 or 0.29705404 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

