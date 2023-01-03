QuarkChain (QKC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $40.83 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $40.83 million and $4.66 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

