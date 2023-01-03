Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.0077 on Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Rally has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $28.18 million and approximately $356,976.77 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Rally
Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
