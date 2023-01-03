Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,011,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 55,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,974. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

