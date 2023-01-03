Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.19

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.19 and last traded at 1.19, with a volume of 251521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $239.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

Further Reading

