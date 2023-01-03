Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading Down 9.1%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00. 106,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 48,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Regulus Resources Stock Down 9.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a market cap of C$101.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Regulus Resources

In other news, Director John Ernest Black purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,411,053 shares in the company, valued at C$2,558,289.75.

About Regulus Resources

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

