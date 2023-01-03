Renaissance Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 2.0% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.4% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 131.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.