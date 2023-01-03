Renaissance Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $442.79 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $524.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.24 and a 200-day moving average of $440.00.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

