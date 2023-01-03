Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $263.53 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $193.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.58.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.38.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

