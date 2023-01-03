Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of TopBuild worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $156.49 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $280.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.25.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

