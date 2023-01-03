Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $216.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.52. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,482. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

