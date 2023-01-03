Renaissance Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. onsemi makes up 1.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in onsemi by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after buying an additional 2,478,914 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in onsemi by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after buying an additional 1,588,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 2,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 1,264,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $62.37 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $77.28. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48.

Insider Activity

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

onsemi Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

