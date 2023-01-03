Render Token Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Render Token has a market cap of $102.94 million and approximately $21.82 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

