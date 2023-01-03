Request (REQ) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0856 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $85.56 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08609756 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,211,390.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

