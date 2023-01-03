Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January 3rd (ACAD, ADAP, ALLE, BAP, BDX, CACI, COTY, CRH, EIX, ENFN)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, January 3rd:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Guggenheim currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Vertical Research currently has $128.00 target price on the stock.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $156.00 price target on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $290.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $355.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $325.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Benchmark Co. currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

RH (NYSE:RH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Block (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $28.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $154.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $113.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $101.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.