Reviewing iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) & Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iTeknik and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeknik 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthcare Triangle 0 0 1 0 3.00

Healthcare Triangle has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,011.11%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeknik N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Triangle -18.69% -52.58% -34.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iTeknik and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares iTeknik and Healthcare Triangle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeknik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 0.21 -$5.95 million ($0.26) -0.69

iTeknik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Healthcare Triangle.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

iTeknik has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About iTeknik



iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Healthcare Triangle



Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

