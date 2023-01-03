Reviewing Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI – Get Rating) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Puradyn Filter Technologies and Holley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Holley 0 2 5 0 2.71

Holley has a consensus target price of $7.89, suggesting a potential upside of 272.12%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Holley $692.85 million 0.36 -$27.14 million $0.61 3.48

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Puradyn Filter Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Holley.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Puradyn Filter Technologies and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puradyn Filter Technologies N/A N/A N/A Holley 9.95% 10.92% 3.18%

Summary

Holley beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn brand name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid and liquid contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

