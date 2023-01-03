Reviewing Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ)

Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of A2Z Smart Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reelcause and A2Z Smart Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reelcause N/A N/A N/A A2Z Smart Technologies -287.06% -201.05% -128.26%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reelcause 0 0 0 0 N/A A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Reelcause and A2Z Smart Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

A2Z Smart Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,317.32%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than Reelcause.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reelcause and A2Z Smart Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 13.10 -$40.29 million ($0.67) -1.90

Reelcause has higher earnings, but lower revenue than A2Z Smart Technologies.

Summary

A2Z Smart Technologies beats Reelcause on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reelcause

Reelcause, Inc., a social media company, operates as a reward-based and crowdfunding platform in the United States. It offers its services in various categories, such as action and adventure, activity, animals, animation, art, auditions, bloopers and pranks, business and finance, children, choreography, classic, climate and weather, clubs and academics, comedy, competition, concert, conference, contest, crafts, culture, dance, design, documentary, drama, education, environmental, fantasy, farming, fashion, film, fitness, food, foreign, free speech, games, global relations, health services, history, home video, horror, humanitarian project, ideas and innovation, improvisation, independent, interests, international relations, leadership, life stories, live stream, martial arts, MDG support, military, movements, music, music video, musical, our planet, outdoors, party, people, personal matters, pets, photography, plants and nature, poetry, previews and reviews, project, rehearsal, research and development resources, resources, romance, science, SCI-FI, short film, show, skit, space and beyond, speech/presentation, sports, studies and surveys, talent, talks and debates, technology, theater, thriller, tourism, trade, transportation, TV, Vlogs (and journals), water and oceans, Webisodes, weird stuff, western, workshop-training, world peace, youth, and uncategorized videos. The company was formerly known as China Green Energy Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Reelcause, Inc. in December 2014. Reelcause, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

