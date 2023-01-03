Reviewing Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) and PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and PCCW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 13.16% 23.99% 7.22% PCCW N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.16 billion 1.01 $582.60 million $0.50 9.58 PCCW $4.97 billion 0.67 $162.81 million N/A N/A

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and PCCW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PCCW.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and PCCW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00 PCCW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus price target of $22.55, suggesting a potential upside of 370.77%. Given Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is more favorable than PCCW.

Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PCCW pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCCW has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats PCCW on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs. The company provides digital business services comprising of uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, internet of things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions. In addition, the company provides various devices, hardware, software, and financing solutions. Further, the company offers digital services comprising of search, invoice and TL services; and information, entertainment, and application services. Additionally, the company provides TV+, which enables subscribers to watch series and other TV contents whenever and wherever they want; fizy, a digital music platform; magazine holder, a magazine, and newspapers service, and yaani browser, a mobile application. Furthermore, the company offers BiP, an all-access communication service application; goals pocket, a news and goal videos application; and digital operator, a transactions and technology purchases application. The company provides home internet and TV services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services. It also provides technical support, electronics and communications engineering, and products and solutions, as well as free television, pay television program, and interactive multimedia services; sells advertising in various telephone directories and on the Internet; publishes directories; and sells mobile handsets and accessories. In addition, the company offers broadcasting and related services, management and engineering support services, customer relationship management and customer contact management solutions, and media content services; and over-the-top video services under the Viu brand, as well as sells customer premises equipment and related solutions. Further, it engages in the sale, distribution, and marketing of telecommunication products and services; supply of broadband internet access solutions and web services; provision of data services; software development, systems integration, consulting, and informatization activities; computer facilities management; the provision of computer and IP/IT related value-added services to business customers; and operates customer loyalty program and online merchandise sales. Additionally, the company offers IT and business process outsourcing, fintech, e-Commerce, big data analytics, managed, digital, cloud, and IoT solutions. PCCW Limited was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

