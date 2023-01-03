Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Trading Down 2.9%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. 3,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RXEEY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rexel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rexel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rexel from €20.30 ($21.60) to €18.30 ($19.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rexel from €18.79 ($19.99) to €20.00 ($21.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rexel from €23.30 ($24.79) to €26.50 ($28.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Get Rexel alerts:

Rexel Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.