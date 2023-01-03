RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of RFIL opened at $5.14 on Friday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $8.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

