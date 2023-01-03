Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 15,586 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,586 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $66,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.56. The company had a trading volume of 20,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.86. The company has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $473.93.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

