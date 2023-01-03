Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 1.29% of Glaukos worth $32,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GKOS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.89. 2,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

