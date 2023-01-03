Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,027,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises approximately 1.2% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $81,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 109,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSC stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $44.94. 18,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

