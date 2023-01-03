Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $45,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.29. 16,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.19, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $658.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.29.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

