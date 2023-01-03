Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $125.92 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,184 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce makes up about 1.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.81% of SPS Commerce worth $125,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in SPS Commerce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,566.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $129.51. 1,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,688. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.37 and a beta of 0.76. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $146.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average of $123.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

