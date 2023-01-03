Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $28.44 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,060,570 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 3.18% of Healthcare Services Group worth $28,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 285,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,082,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after purchasing an additional 487,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 377,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $12.11. 4,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 318.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.