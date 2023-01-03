Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,444 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,987 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.92% of Five9 worth $48,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.64. 15,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $144.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Five9 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.05.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $576,933.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,308 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.