Riverbridge Partners LLC Purchases 29,650 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $54,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.60. The stock had a trading volume of 127,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,462. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $256.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,936 shares of company stock worth $27,032,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

