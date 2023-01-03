Riverbridge Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $20,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 31.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

