Robert Bruce Durham Purchases 100,000 Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) Director Robert Bruce Durham purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,470,000 shares in the company, valued at C$646,800.
Minera Alamos Trading Up 1.8 %
CVE MAI traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.45. The company had a trading volume of 216,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,662. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Minera Alamos Inc. has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$205.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.46.
Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.0482955 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Minera Alamos
Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.