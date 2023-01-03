Robert Bruce Durham Purchases 100,000 Shares of Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Stock

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) Director Robert Bruce Durham purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,470,000 shares in the company, valued at C$646,800.

Minera Alamos Trading Up 1.8 %

CVE MAI traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.45. The company had a trading volume of 216,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,662. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Minera Alamos Inc. has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$205.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.46.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minera Alamos Inc. will post 0.0482955 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Minera Alamos

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

