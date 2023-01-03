Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 36.70% and a negative return on equity of 297.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rockwell Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 752,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.