Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Trading Down 5%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. 20,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,291,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROIV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43.

Insider Activity

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $84,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 19,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $84,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 11,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $82,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,022,118 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,704,596 shares of company stock worth $27,110,346. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $3,818,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 56.2% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 505,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 181,934 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 323.8% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 3,419,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,929 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth $871,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

