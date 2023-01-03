Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading 6.6% Higher

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.75. 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 26,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.00. The company has a market cap of C$114.72 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.