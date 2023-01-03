Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) a C$28.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price objective on Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PXT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$20.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.63. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$17.81 and a one year high of C$30.44.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C($0.64). The company had revenue of C$528.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 6.6803584 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,079,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,742,031.78. In related news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall purchased 2,400 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,155.92. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo purchased 7,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.07 per share, with a total value of C$158,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,079,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,742,031.78. Insiders bought a total of 10,921 shares of company stock worth $228,075 over the last three months.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

