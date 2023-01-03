Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,645 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,542.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,554. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

