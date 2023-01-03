Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 209.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.49. 549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,194. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $47.34 and a one year high of $58.81.

