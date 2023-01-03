Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $5.89 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up about 4.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.88. 12,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,232. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $66.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.