Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 31,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,579.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 34,373 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,511,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.15. 8,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,441. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.15.

