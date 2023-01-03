Saitama (SAITAMA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $650,499.56

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Saitama has a market cap of $45.65 million and approximately $650,499.56 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Saitama has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013263 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00039047 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019313 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00228459 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00105252 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $563,584.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

