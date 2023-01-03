Saitama (SAITAMA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.94 Million

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Saitama token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a total market cap of $46.94 million and approximately $551,920.71 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saitama has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038610 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019262 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00228447 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00105252 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $563,584.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.