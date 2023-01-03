Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,936 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.99. 88,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,338,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day moving average is $158.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $256.87. The company has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 478.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

