Saltmarble Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Saltmarble has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $672.56 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.84 or 0.00083160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00463840 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000189 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $373.39 or 0.02242776 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.43 or 0.29680992 BTC.

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 13.80797533 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,231,193.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

