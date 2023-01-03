Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.96

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.96 and last traded at $34.83, with a volume of 50421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

Sands China Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

