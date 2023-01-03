Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714,509 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.24% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $85,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. 8,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.