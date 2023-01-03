Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,180 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $17,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.38. The company had a trading volume of 64,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,717. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.