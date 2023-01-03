Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,224 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 0.6% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCHP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. 41,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,694. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11.

