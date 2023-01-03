Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,149 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $50,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.70. 41,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.13. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

